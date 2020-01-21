|
|
|
WOOD (Reid) Helen Mary Passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS on Monday, 30th December 2019, Aged 94 years. Loved wife of Keith 'Kelly' (dec'd). Adored mother and mother in law of Lyn & Athol and Rose & John (dec'd). Cherished by her seven grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
Prayers for the Repose of Helen's Soul will be held at the All Saints Catholic Church, Murray Street, Tumbarumba on Thursday 23rd January 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Following the service, the cortege will then proceed to the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the RSL will be accepted at the church. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 21, 2020