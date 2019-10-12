Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Patricia BALL


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Helen Patricia BALL Notice
BALL (nee Ashley) Helen Patricia 'Pat'

Passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, 10th October 2019 at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Devoted wife of Gordon (dec'd). Loving mother of David, Angela, Peter, Sally and Richard. Adored maime of Zia, Perlin, Eliza, Emily, Nabella, Hudson, Icha, Patricia, Gordon, Evie, Greta, Levi and Joy. Loved mother-in-law of Chris, John, Mary, Melani and Kate. Treasured sister of Haydn and sister-in-law of Joyce. Aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pat Ball will be held in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 18th October 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Pat's favourite charities will be accepted at the church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.