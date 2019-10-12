|
BALL (nee Ashley) Helen Patricia 'Pat'
Passed away peacefully on the evening of Thursday, 10th October 2019 at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Devoted wife of Gordon (dec'd). Loving mother of David, Angela, Peter, Sally and Richard. Adored maime of Zia, Perlin, Eliza, Emily, Nabella, Hudson, Icha, Patricia, Gordon, Evie, Greta, Levi and Joy. Loved mother-in-law of Chris, John, Mary, Melani and Kate. Treasured sister of Haydn and sister-in-law of Joyce. Aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Pat Ball will be held in St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 18th October 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Pat's favourite charities will be accepted at the church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019