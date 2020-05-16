|
CAMPBELL Helen Patricia Passed away at Calvary Hospital Palliative Care on Wednesday 13th May 2020. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of Doug. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Wendy and Steven Mullins, Paul and Cathy Campbell, Trina and Brendon Kellam. Adored Nanny Helen of Riley, Troy and Ree, Brady, Mitchell, Myles, Hannah, and Campbell (CJ). Great Nanny Helen of Isaac and Beau. Beloved daughter of Joe and Jean Rake (both dec'd). Loving sister and sister-in-law of Michael, Susanne (dec'd) and Joseph Griffin, Elizabeth (dec'd) and Paolo Fronteddu, Catherine and Stephen Piffero, Geoff Campbell, Colin and Dianne Campbell. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews.
'If you go out dressed like a lady,
you come home dressed like a lady.'
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be offered on Tuesday 19th May 2020 commencing at 10.30am. The service is able to be viewed via livestream using the following link:
https://waggafunerals.com.au/HelenCampbell
To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020