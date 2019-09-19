|
MacKinnon (nee Leck) Helen Patricia Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th September 2019. Dearly loved wife for 62 years of Don. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter and Anginette, Donna and Tim Hartwig. Loving Mopsy of Alexandra and Tom, Lachlan and Elizabeth, Charlie, Jordan, Jack, Matilda and Zara, and great-grandma of Texas. Loved sister and sister in-law of Robert (dec'd) and Marge Leck, Dorothy and Beau (dec'd) Anderson, Jan Booth; Marjorie (dec'd) and Les Sims, and Peter and Audrey Killalea. Fond Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 88 years. "In Our Hearts Forever" A Thanksgiving Service will be held on Wednesday 25th September 2019 at St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Wagga Wagga commencing at 1.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 19, 2019