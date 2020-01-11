Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Wesley Uniting Church
Johnston St
Wagga Wagga
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Marrar Cemetery
Junee Rd
Marrar
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen TOWNSEND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen TOWNSEND


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helen TOWNSEND Notice
TOWNSEND (nee Fox) Helen Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January, 2020 at The Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Ian (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynden & Boris (dec'd) and Bill, Russell (dec'd) and Grant & Teena. Cherished grandmother to Matthew, Christopher and Samantha. Aged 81 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Helen will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston St, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday15th January 2020, commencing at 10.00am. The funeral will reconvene at the Marrar Cemetery, Junee Rd, Marrar at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the church on behalf of Parkinson's NSW.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -