TOWNSEND (nee Fox) Helen Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 7th January, 2020 at The Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Ian (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Lynden & Boris (dec'd) and Bill, Russell (dec'd) and Grant & Teena. Cherished grandmother to Matthew, Christopher and Samantha. Aged 81 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Helen will be held in the Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston St, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday15th January 2020, commencing at 10.00am. The funeral will reconvene at the Marrar Cemetery, Junee Rd, Marrar at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted at the church on behalf of Parkinson's NSW.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020