|
|
BIRKS (Andrews) Helene Margaret Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 29th February 2020 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Loving mother of Tamara Campbell, Nicole George. Loved mother-in-law of Adrian George. Dearly loved nan of Jack, Luke, Isabella, Chloe and Aimee-Leigh. Aged 74 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Celebration of Helene Birk's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th March 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020