Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helene BIRKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helene Margaret BIRKS


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Helene Margaret BIRKS Notice
BIRKS (Andrews) Helene Margaret Passed away peacefully on Saturday, 29th February 2020 at Calvary Riverina Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Loving mother of Tamara Campbell, Nicole George. Loved mother-in-law of Adrian George. Dearly loved nan of Jack, Luke, Isabella, Chloe and Aimee-Leigh. Aged 74 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Celebration of Helene Birk's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 13th March 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -