Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda HOSER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda HOSER


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Hilda HOSER Notice
HOSER Hilda Passed away at the RSL Remembrance Village on Wednesday, 29th April 2020. Beloved wife of Jakob (dec'd). Loving mother of John, Karin and Anna. Dearly loved Oma of Nicole and Angela. Cherished Great Oma of Chanel, Sienna and Jacob. Aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed.



'Reunited again with Jakob,

may they both rest in peace'



As per Hilda's wishes a private family service to celebrate Hilda's life will take place.



Hilda's family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at the RSL Remembrance Village for the love, devotion and care given to Hilda.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hilda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -