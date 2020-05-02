|
|
HOSER Hilda Passed away at the RSL Remembrance Village on Wednesday, 29th April 2020. Beloved wife of Jakob (dec'd). Loving mother of John, Karin and Anna. Dearly loved Oma of Nicole and Angela. Cherished Great Oma of Chanel, Sienna and Jacob. Aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed.
'Reunited again with Jakob,
may they both rest in peace'
As per Hilda's wishes a private family service to celebrate Hilda's life will take place.
Hilda's family would like to sincerely thank all of the staff at the RSL Remembrance Village for the love, devotion and care given to Hilda.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2020