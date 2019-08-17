Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Hugo James HILLIS


2019 - 2019
Hugo James HILLIS Notice
HILLIS Hugo James Passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his beloved parents Jack & Sarah Hillis. With his treasured brothers Oscar & Charlie, cherished family, caring doctors, loving nurses and amazing staff by his side at the Children's Hospital, Westmead on Tuesday, 13th August 2019. During his fleeting time on earth, he has touched many lives and was loved by so many. He will be forever loved and always remembered by his loving grandparents Julieanne Webster, Mark & Christine Hillis and Gregory & Annette Johnson and adoring great-grandparents Berryl Johnson and Elizabeth Moss. Treasured nephew of all his aunties and uncles. He will be sadly missed by all his family.



'There is no foot so small that it cannot leave

an imprint on this world'

[[CANCHSE5005]]

A Service of Prayers for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Hugo James Hillis will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 19th August 2019, commencing at 2:00pm. Following the Service the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019
