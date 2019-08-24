|
|
RAMSAY Ian Cameron Passed away at Coolamon Hospital on Saturday, 17th August 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria (dec'd). Loving father of Colin, Rhonda, Kelvin, Gaye and their partners. Cherished pop of Hayley (dec'd), Todd, Courtney, Mollie, Jonathon, Eliza, Emily, Elena, Joel, Harry, Georgie, Katie and great-pop of Lailah. Aged 84 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Graveside Service to Celebrate Ian's life will be held at Coolamon Lawn Cemetery, Thompson Lane on Monday, 26th August 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 24, 2019