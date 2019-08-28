|
|
HAYES Ian Cyril Formerly of 'Pretty Valley' The Rock, passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care Unit on Monday 26th August 2019 with family by his side. Dearly loved husband of 59 years of Joyce. Beloved father and father-in-law of Ros and Brad (dec'd), Alan and Peta, and Geoffrey. Adored Pop of Tegan and James, Hayley and Murray, Maddison, Keely and Brenden, Isabella, James, Jack, Laura, Sam, Alice and Zander. Great-grandfather to-be to Baby Kennedy. Loved son of Margaret and Frederick (both dec'd). Devoted brother and brother-in-law to Mary and Jarvie (dec'd), Jean and Reuben (both dec'd), Marjorie and Ivor (dec'd), Maxwell (dec'd), Eva (dec'd), Gwynneth and Keith (dec'd), Margaret and Keith (dec'd), Shirley and Keith. Loved by his many nieces and nephews.
'If they don't harvest clover in Heaven,
they soon will be.'
A Service to Celebrate Ian's life will be held on Monday 2nd September 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of the Cancer Council of NSW.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019