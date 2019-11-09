|
|
GAWTHROP Ian David Passed away suddenly at Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday, 7th November 2019. Beloved husband of Tricia (dec'd). Loving father & father-in-law of Heather, Robert & Annette, and Michael & Rachel. Proud Grandpa of Matilda and Jessie. A treasured brother & brother-in-law. Aged 74 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Ian Gawthrop's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday, 13th November 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Legacy Wagga will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019