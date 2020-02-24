|
|
HENDERSON (Ollie) Ian Donald
NSM44621
3 August 1944 - 21 February 2020
Passed away peacefully in his sleep at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday 21st February 2020 after a six-month fighting battle with cancer, of Wagga and late of Darwin. Loving husband of Michelle. Proud father and father-in-law of Tony and Sandra & Gunter Raaber. Cherished 'grandad' to Breeana & Taylor. Aged 75 years.
A Celebration of 'Ollie's' life will be held on Wednesday 26th February 2020 at the Rules Club, Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga commencing at 2pm. Relatives, friends and ex-service personnel are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 24, 2020