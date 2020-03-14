|
GOOD Ian John Formerly of 'Meribah' Junee passed away peacefully on Tuseday 10th March 2020. Beloved husband of Jenny and dearly loved father of Tim and David. Loving brother of Janet Wall (Dec'd).
Aged 68 years
At Rest
'A great gentleman and friend to many'
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Ian John Good are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Wednesday 18th March 2020. A Service to celebrate Ian's life will be held in St Paul's Uniting Church commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020