|
|
MCKENZIE Ian Maxwell Passed away at Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 13th May 2020 after a short illness ages 80 years. Loving husband of Jeanette. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Robert & Narelle McKenzie, Kim & Stephen Mulcair and Lea & Jamie Day. Loved grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Treasured brother of Doreen (dec'd), Allan (dec'd), Donald (dec'd), Kenny, Malcolm and Neville. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private graveside service was held on Friday, 15th May 2020.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020