Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian MCKENZIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Maxwell MCKENZIE


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Ian Maxwell MCKENZIE Notice
MCKENZIE Ian Maxwell Passed away at Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 13th May 2020 after a short illness ages 80 years. Loving husband of Jeanette. Dearly loved father & father-in-law of Robert & Narelle McKenzie, Kim & Stephen Mulcair and Lea & Jamie Day. Loved grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Treasured brother of Doreen (dec'd), Allan (dec'd), Donald (dec'd), Kenny, Malcolm and Neville. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A private graveside service was held on Friday, 15th May 2020.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -