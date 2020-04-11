|
|
KEARNEY (nee Bennett) Ida May Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Wednesday, 8th April 2020. Loved wife of Jack Kearney and Leslie George (both dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julieanne and Ron, Neville and Lyn, Robert and Susan, Raymond and Rhonda. Step mother to Ron and Beverly, Marion and Roy. Cherished grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of all her great granchildren. Aged 97 years.
A private service will take place.
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020