

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Ida May KEARNEY


1922 - 2020
Ida May KEARNEY Notice
KEARNEY (nee Bennett) Ida May Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home of Compassion on Wednesday, 8th April 2020. Loved wife of Jack Kearney and Leslie George (both dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Julieanne and Ron, Neville and Lyn, Robert and Susan, Raymond and Rhonda. Step mother to Ron and Beverly, Marion and Roy. Cherished grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and great grandmother of all her great granchildren. Aged 97 years.



A private service will take place.



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]




Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 11, 2020
