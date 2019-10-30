|
SMITH (nee SCHLUNKE) Ira Thelma At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 25th October 2019. Late of Wendy Hucker Nursing Home, McKell Ave, Wagga Wagga and formerly of Junee. Beloved wife of the late Frank Smith. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Norman (dec) & Ingrid, John and Betty & Peter Ponting. Loving Grandma of Jessica, Ryley, Daniel, Hayden and Brandon. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Norman & Josie (both dec), Clarrie & Jann (dec), Ken, Topsy & Ray (both dec), and Jon (dec) & Joan. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 93 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Mitchelmore Rd, Wagga Wagga on Friday 1st November 2019. Following the service, commencing at 11:00am, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 30, 2019