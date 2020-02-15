|
SAINSBURY (Griffiths) Irene Brenda 'Brenda'
Passed away at Junee Hospital.Beloved wife of Gordon (dec).Loving mother of Carol, Gail (dec), Michael, Dianne and Marion (dec). Proud Nan of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren
Aged 88
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Irene Brenda Sainsbury are respectfully informed that a service to Celebrate her life will be held at Junee Lawn Cemetery, on Thursday the 20th February commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2020