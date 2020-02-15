Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Junee Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene SAINSBURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Brenda SAINSBURY


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Irene Brenda SAINSBURY Notice
SAINSBURY (Griffiths) Irene Brenda 'Brenda'

Passed away at Junee Hospital.Beloved wife of Gordon (dec).Loving mother of Carol, Gail (dec), Michael, Dianne and Marion (dec). Proud Nan of all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren



Aged 88



The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Irene Brenda Sainsbury are respectfully informed that a service to Celebrate her life will be held at Junee Lawn Cemetery, on Thursday the 20th February commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -