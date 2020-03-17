|
|
ADAMS (Nee Clemson) Irene Mary Of Junee, passed away peacefully on Sunday 15th March 2020. Beloved wife of the late Noel Adams. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susan and Terry, Rae and Mark, Mark and Margie. Adored Nan of her loving 10 grandchildren and great 6 grandchildren.
Aged 88 years
At Rest
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Irene Mary Adams are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on Thursday 19th March 2020. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after a Service in St Luke's Anglican Church commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 17, 2020