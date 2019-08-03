Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Irene Mary LINSELL


1918 - 2019
Irene Mary LINSELL Notice
LINSELL (nee Schultz) Irene Mary Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Monday, 29th July 2019. Loved wife of Reginald (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel & Ruth, Margaret & Ron and Richard & Monica. Cherished Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Irene will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 101 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Irene Linsell will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday,9th August 2019. Following the service commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019
