LINSELL (nee Schultz) Irene Mary Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital, on Monday, 29th July 2019. Loved wife of Reginald (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Noel & Ruth, Margaret & Ron and Richard & Monica. Cherished Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Great Great Grandmother. Irene will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Aged 101 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Irene Linsell will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday,9th August 2019. Following the service commencing at 10.30am, the funeral will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019