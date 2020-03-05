|
Judd, Irene Rose (Joe) Passed away on 2nd March, 2020. Late of Waratah Masonic Village, West Wyalong and formerly of Weethalle. Dearly loved wife of Ralph (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Debbie & John, Glen & Gail and Karen & Wayne. Much loved Joey of Jamie, Shane, Wade, Christopher, Brent and Codey and her seven great grandchildren. A loved sister to the Bookham family. Aged 79 years. At Peace Relatives and friends of Rose (Joe) are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, West Wyalong on Friday, 6th March 2020 commencing at 11.00am followed by interment in Wyalong Lawn Cemetery. Bland District Funeral Service Accredited Member of FDA of NSW 169 Main Street, West Wyalong 2671 02 6972 2235 or 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 5, 2020