Isabelle Joan DUNN


1936 - 2019
Isabelle Joan DUNN Notice
DUNN Isabelle Joan At The Mary Potter Nursing Home, on Monday 30th September 2019, of Kaloona Drive Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of the late Gray Dunn. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Les & Kate, Cliff, Judy and Tim. Loving Granny of Alexia, Jason, Brooke, Kylie and great-grandmother of many. Loved sister of Roger, Frank, Margaret (all dec), Neville, Sue, Molly and Bessie and their families. Aged 83 years.



Funeral details will appear in Thursday's edition of The Wagga Daily Advertiser.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
