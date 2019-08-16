|
HUMPHREYS Ivy 29.1.1928 - 14.8.2019
Passed away at peacefully at the Loreto Home of Compassion on Wednesday 14th August 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Bruce (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Karen. Adored nan of Danielle, Brad, Shane and Emily.
Forever in our hearts.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 20th August 2019 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019