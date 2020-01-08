|
|
DOONER Jack Passed away peacefully at Loreto Home 0f Compassion on Monday, 6th January 2020. Beloved husband of Jenny Dooner. Loved father & father-in-law of Janette Allen, Schaunette & Bruce Quinn, Jacqueline (dec'd) & John Cummins and Martin & Marce Dooner. Loving pop of Melissa, Yasmin, Zoe, Steven, Daniel, Jayden, Reece and great-grandfather of Chase, Hayley, Billy and Alice. Aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'Gone Fishing'
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Jack Dooner will be held in St. Michaels Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 9th January 2020. Following the Service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Loreto Home of Compassion will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020