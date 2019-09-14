Home

Jack James MCGLYNN


1935 - 2019
Jack James MCGLYNN Notice
MCGLYNN Jack James 02/07/1935 - 10/09/2019



Suddenly at Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday 10th September 2019, of Talbingo Crescent, Lake Albert. Beloved husband of Marie. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Anthony & Sharon, Joanne & Wayne Bailey, Terry & Robyn, Michael & Simone and Francine Owen & Michael Douglas. Loving Pop of David, Alex, Jake, Mahalia, Gemma, Thomas, Tessa, Ivee, Spencer, Eva, Louis and Harvey. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Rhonda (dec) & Paul Slattery and Jill McGlynn (dec). Fond uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 84 years.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 20th September 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Following prayers after Mass, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
