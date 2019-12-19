Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church
Turvey Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James PITTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Alyward (Jimbo) PITTS


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
James Alyward (Jimbo) PITTS Notice
PITTS James Alyward (Jimbo) Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Monday 16th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Beloved father and grandfather of his 8 children, 41 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late James and Nell Pitts and brother to their children. Aged 64 years.



Forever in our hearts.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Turvey Park on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -