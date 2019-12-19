|
|
PITTS James Alyward (Jimbo) Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Monday 16th December 2019. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Beloved father and grandfather of his 8 children, 41 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Loved son of the late James and Nell Pitts and brother to their children. Aged 64 years.
Forever in our hearts.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Turvey Park on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 19, 2019