|
|
O'DWYER James Edmund "Jim" At The Forrest Centre, Wagga Wagga, on Tuesday 6th August 2019, of Haig St. Temora and formerly Batemans Bay. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Renee & Nathan Ladmore. Adored Poppy Jim of Mabel, Lucy and Darcy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kevin & Pat, Carmel (dec) & David Bamford, Frank & Maureen, Marie Cullen, Pauline & Tim Quigley, Ray & Jo, Colleen & Gary Langtry and Kerry & Richard Beaumont. Loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. Aged 73 years.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Michael's Catholic Church, Methul St. Coolamon on Friday 16th August 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will leave for the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery, Thomson Lane Coolamon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 12, 2019