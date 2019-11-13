Elphick James 'Jim' Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends at the Riverina Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Saturday, 9th November 2019. Beloved husband of Mavis (dec'd). Loving father of Tony (dec'd), Keith (dec'd) and Graeme (dec'd). Cherished Pop of his 6 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. Survived by his brother Len and sister Mil. Aged 99 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Reunitied with his beloved wife Mavis & his treasured Sons A Service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held at the Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 19th November 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:30pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the R.S.L will be accepted at the Chapel. Wagga has lost Mr. Tennis