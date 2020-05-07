|
|
CARROLL James Lawrence 'Jim'
At Calvary Palliative Care Wagga Wagga, on Monday 4th May 2020. Beloved husband of Lyn. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Grant & Karen, Paul & Donna and Nicole and Wayne. Loving 'Faz' of Amy, Tara, Nathan, Danielle, Matthew, Eleanor, Joshua, Nicholas and Benjamin. Loved brother, brother-in-law, cousin and uncle of the extended Carroll and Farmer families. Aged 80 years.
Prayers for the eternal repose of Jim's soul will be held on Friday 8th May 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the funeral via the livestream link below:
funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, tel 02-69218218 or email: [email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 7, 2020