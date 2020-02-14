Home

N J Todd Funeral Directors
48 Carrier Street
Benalla, Victoria 3672
(03) 5762 2461
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Murphy Street
Yarrawonga
Requiem Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Murphy Street
Yarrawonga
Burial
Following Services
Yarrawonga Lawn Cemetery
QUINN James Leo "Jim" 01.06.1969 - 07.02.2020 Passed away in Canberra, aged 50 years. Loved and loving father of Jess and Meaghan. Dearly loved son of Leo and Barbara Quinn (both dec'd). Much loved brother of Anne, Mick, Tom, Ben and Des and all their families. Loved and remembered always Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mr James Leo "Jim" Quinn will be offered at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Murphy Street, Yarrawonga TOMORROW Saturday 15th February, 2020 commencing at 11.00am. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for burial at the Yarrawonga Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above Church this evening (Friday 14th February, 2020) commencing at 7.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Beyond Blue in memory of Jim would be preferred. Envelopes will be available at the Church. NJ TODD FUNERAL DIRECTORS BENALLA (03) 5762 2461 Member AFDA
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020
