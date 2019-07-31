|
WOODLAND James Lyndon (Jim) Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Sunday 28th July 2019 aged 87 years. Beloved husband for 62 years of Shirley. Dearly loved father of Steven and Rose, Christine and Rod Duncombe, Stuart and Jany, Ian and Jasmine. Loved Pop of Michael, Beau, Joel, Amylee, Kira, Sally, Alex, Lilli, Rebecca, Tom and Grace. Grandpoppy of 12 great-grandchildren. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peggy (dec'd) and Rex Lloyd, Biddy (dec'd) and Ron Garvey, Gordon (dec'd), Eve Woodland, Mark Ball, John and Jean Wright, Joan Cairns (dec'd), Stan and Noelene Wright.
'Gone Fishin'
A Service Celebrating Jim's life will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 31, 2019