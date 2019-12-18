Home

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Glenmorus Gardens Lawn Cemetery
54 Glenmorus St
Glenroy
James Oswald (Jim) COTTAM


1931 - 2019
James Oswald (Jim) COTTAM Notice
COTTAM James Oswald (Jim) 16.7.1931 - 14.12.2019

Passed away peacefully at Wollongong Hospital. Loved husband of Joan. Father of Murray and Grahame. Brother of Kathleen, Eunice (dec), June (dec), Peter (dec), Betty, Les, and Ossie.

Forever In Our Hearts



Family and friends are informed that a Graveside Funeral Service for the late James Cottam will be held at Glenmorus Gardens Lawn Cemetery, 54 Glenmorus St Glenroy on Friday 20th December 2019, commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019
