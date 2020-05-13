Home

Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 14, 2020
11:30 AM
James Owen GLAZIER


1931 - 2020
James Owen GLAZIER Notice
GLAZIER James Owen (Jim)

Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 9th May 2020. Loved husband of Fay. Loved father and father-in-law of Kieran and Kristen. Cherished Grandad of Vivian. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 88 years.



A Service to Celebrate Jim's life will be held on Thursday 14th May 2020 at 11.30am. The service will be able to be viewed via livestream link:

waggafunerals.com.au/JamesGlazier



To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email

[email protected]



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 13, 2020
