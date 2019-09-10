|
|
ALEXANDER James Wallace (Jim) 23 June 1932 - 7 September 2019
Loving husband to Helen. Very proud father and father in law to Peter and Mary, Fiona and Andrew Crakanthorp, Rowley and Amanda. Proud Pa to Jeremy and Laura, Sam and Belinda, Megan and Clint Davies, and Thomas. Joel, Sarah and Thomas Crakanthorp. Jesse and Vivi. Only son of Wallace and Olive Alexander (both dec). Brother and brother in law to Dulcie and Tom Nolan (both dec), Marie and Jack Moroney (both dec), Betty English and Tom English and David Livingston (both dec). Uncle to his nieces and nephews and cousin to many.
Our thanks for the care and support from all staff at the Lockhart MPS.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 13th September 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to CanAssist (Lockhart) would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2019