MILLARD Janet Mary At Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday 17th November 2019 of Mudgee, late of Humula and Tumut. Beloved wife of the Late Mick Millard. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine & Terry, Liz & Chris, Walter, Marg, Mel & Percy and Jude & Jack. Loving 'Mumma' to Catherine, Olivia, Michael and Alice, Isabella, Georgia, Phoebe and Rocco, Ruby and Ben, Amelia, Heidi and Emma, Josie and Frank. Aged 76 years.
Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke St, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 23rd November, 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private committal.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 20, 2019