MARTIN Janette Glenda (Jan) Of Ganmain, passed away peacefully on 5th September 2019 aged 72 years. Cherished sister of Pat (Dec) and Chris & Bill. Much loved Aunty of Lee & Greg, Sam & Arron, Row & Adam. Doting Great Aunty to Adam, Chloe, Ryley, Reagan, Oscar, Isobel, George, Audrey & Barney. She will be sadly missed by all her Bowling, RSL, Show and Ganmain friends. Jan's family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in the Garden Chapel of Castlebrook Crematorium, Windsor Road, Rouse Hill on Friday 20th September at 10am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019