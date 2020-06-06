Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Lake Albert
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Leownie WHITE


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Janice Leownie WHITE Notice
WHITE (nee Green) Janice Leownie Passed away peacefully at Mountainview Nursing Home, Penrith on Thursday, 28th May 2020. Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Beloved daughter of Alf & Zel Green (both dec'd). Aged 77years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Graveside Service to Celebrate the life of Janice White will be held within the grounds of the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday, 9th June 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -