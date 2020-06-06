|
WHITE (nee Green) Janice Leownie Passed away peacefully at Mountainview Nursing Home, Penrith on Thursday, 28th May 2020. Formerly of Wagga Wagga. Beloved daughter of Alf & Zel Green (both dec'd). Aged 77years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Graveside Service to Celebrate the life of Janice White will be held within the grounds of the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday, 9th June 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 6, 2020