IVEY Janita Anne "Jan" Passed away peacefully at Nan Roberts, on Thursday, 14th May 2020. Loved wife of Doug (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Michael (dec'd) & Jeanette and Anthony & Kate. Cherished by her grandchildren, Cameron, Sarah, Mitchell and Erin. Beloved sister of Fay and Barbara. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 82 years. A special thankyou to the caring staff at Nan Roberts Hostel.
A Private Service to celebrate the Life of Jan Ivey will be held on Wednesday, 20th May 2020 commencing at 11am.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020