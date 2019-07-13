|
|
POTTIE (OAM) (nee Sharpe) Jean Florence Mary 13.7.1927 - 11.7.2019
Passed away peacefully at Settlers Village on Thursday 11th July 2019, formerly of Tarcutta. Dearly loved wife of the late Stuart Pottie. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Margaret; Marion and Laurie; Alan and Jane; Mark; and Christine and Tony. Beloved Grandmother of Sarah, Emma, Simon, Rebecca, Owen, Megan, Sheridan, Brendan, William, Mathew, Ashleigh, and Benjamin. Loved sister of Brian (dec'd) and Ruth (dec'd). Aged 91 years.
A devoted, loving, caring and resilient lady
who guided our journeys through life.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Wesley Uniting Church, corner of Johnston and Tarcutta Streets Wagga Wagga on Friday 19th July 2019 at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
No flowers by request. If desired, donations may be made towards the Wesley Uniting Church (Wagga Wagga).
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019