|
|
|
ACKROYD Jean Heather Of Tumut passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday, 27th December 2019. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Garry & Lidia, Grant & Catherene and Sharon. Cherished grandmother of Kayla, Cooryna, Kyle and Dylan. Loved great-grandmother of Voilet, Amelia, Lawson, Eleanor and Jensen. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 86 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of JeanAckroyd will be held at All Saint's Anglican Church, River Street Tumut on Tuesday, 7th January 2020 commencing at 1.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Bushfire Appeal will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 4, 2020