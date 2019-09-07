Home

Jean SCULLY


1927 - 2019
SCULLY Jean Peacefully on Monday 2nd September 2019, of Fernleigh Road, Wagga Wagga. Aged 91. Devoted and loved wife of 67 years to Maurice. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Karryn & Max Hann, Jennifer & Peter Browne and Robert & Narelle. Cherished Nan to Michelle, Kristie & Shane, Kellie & Tony, Stephen & Amy and Christian. Great Nan to Evie and Georgia. Loved sister of Ian Munday (dec'd).



A private service to celebrate the life of Jean was held on Friday 6th September 2019.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019
