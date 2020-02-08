|
|
NG Jeanette Mato Born in Auburn on 8th November 1947.
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday 5th February 2020 at Loreto Home of Compassion, Wagga Wagga. Loving daughter of Bill and Gene Turner (both dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Andrew Ng and Frances Green and Johanna and Michael Kane. Adoring Nanna of Jemma, Matilda and Maximus. Loving sister of Lorraine, John (dec), Robert (dec), Bill and their families. Loving wife and friend of Chik Hang (Jackson) Ng. Aged 72 years.
Jeanette deeply loved her family and friends. To celebrate her life, a Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul, will be held in Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bardia Street, Ashmont, Wagga Wagga, on Friday 14th February 2020 commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Jeanette will be remembered for her love, compassion, selflessness, wisdom, grace, joy and humour which made an impact on all of those around her. May she rest in peace.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020