LONERGAN Jeffrey James Of Rosewood, passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 15th July 2019. Loving husband of Robyn. Adored father, step-father and father-in-law of Nicole & Craig, Tamara & Brett, James & Kirsty, Jason & Jaynine, Donna & Manny and Kristy & Steve.

Loved Pop of his many grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 72 years.



A Graveside Service of Celebration for the Life of Jeffrey Lonergan will be held at the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba on Monday 22nd July 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of CanAssist Tumbarumba will be accepted at the Service.





~Rest In Peace ~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019
