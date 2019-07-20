|
LONERGAN Jeffrey James Of Rosewood, passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 15th July 2019. Loving husband of Robyn. Adored father, step-father and father-in-law of Nicole & Craig, Tamara & Brett, James & Kirsty, Jason & Jaynine, Donna & Manny and Kristy & Steve.
Loved Pop of his many grandchildren. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 72 years.
A Graveside Service of Celebration for the Life of Jeffrey Lonergan will be held at the Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba on Monday 22nd July 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of CanAssist Tumbarumba will be accepted at the Service.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 20, 2019