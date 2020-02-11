Home

Jeremy John MARTIN-HEATH

Jeremy John MARTIN-HEATH Notice
MARTIN-HEATH Jeremy John Jeremy passed away as a result of an accident on Friday February 7 2020 aged 20 years. He was the son of Renee and John (both dec) and much-loved brother of Jessica and Jamie. Jeremy was the adored grandson of Kevin and Jeanette Martin and nephew to Bevan.



You never failed to do your best

Your heart was true and tender

You simply lived for those you loved

And those you loved remembered



From Nan and Pop.



A cheery smile, a heart of gold

One of the best this world could hold

A loving nature true and kind

What beautiful memories you leave behind.

Thank you for being a wonderful brother

Til we meet again, Jeremy.



From Jessica and Jamie.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 11, 2020
