McPherson, Jessie Margaret Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, 12th March 2020. Loved wife of Barry. Adored mother and mother-in-law. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 78 years. A Graveside Service for the Life of Margaret will be held at Tumbarumba Lawn Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Tumbarumba on Tuesday, 17th March 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. ~ Rest In Peace ~ 3 Albury Street, TUMBARUMBA NSW 2653 (02) 6948 2195 all hours
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 14, 2020