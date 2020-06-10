Home

POWERED BY

Services
Watkins Funeral Directors & Monumental Masons
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian May ANDERSON

Add a Memory
Jillian May ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, Jillian May Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 31 May 2020. Late of "Avondale", Narrandera. Treasured daughter of George (dec) and Edna Brown. Loved sister of Jenny and Roslyn. Beloved wife of Warwick. Loving mother and mother in law of David & Erin, Emily & Daniel, Paul & Brianna and Matthew & Holly-Anne. Much loved Nan to Riley, Mitchell, Amelia, Spencer, Jacob and Heath. Aged 64 years Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that given the current restrictions on gatherings and with the health and welfare of family and friends in mind, a private funeral will be held for Jill. The funeral service will be available to view via livestream on our facebook page on Friday 12th, June 2020 commencing at 3pm.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -