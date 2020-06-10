|
ANDERSON, Jillian May Passed away suddenly on Sunday, 31 May 2020. Late of "Avondale", Narrandera. Treasured daughter of George (dec) and Edna Brown. Loved sister of Jenny and Roslyn. Beloved wife of Warwick. Loving mother and mother in law of David & Erin, Emily & Daniel, Paul & Brianna and Matthew & Holly-Anne. Much loved Nan to Riley, Mitchell, Amelia, Spencer, Jacob and Heath. Aged 64 years Relatives and friends are respectfully informed that given the current restrictions on gatherings and with the health and welfare of family and friends in mind, a private funeral will be held for Jill. The funeral service will be available to view via livestream on our facebook page on Friday 12th, June 2020 commencing at 3pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020