John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Jim MASTERSON


1925 - 2019
Jim MASTERSON Notice
MASTERSON Jim 4.8.1925 - 2.11.2019



Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga surrounded by his family, formerly of Barrack Heights. Beloved husband of Nance (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of David and Nicole, and Lisa. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of their families.



'Forever in our hearts.'



A Memorial Service will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019
