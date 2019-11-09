|
|
MASTERSON Jim 4.8.1925 - 2.11.2019
Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga surrounded by his family, formerly of Barrack Heights. Beloved husband of Nance (dec'd). Dearly loved mother of David and Nicole, and Lisa. Adored grandfather and great-grandfather of their families.
'Forever in our hearts.'
A Memorial Service will be held in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 9, 2019