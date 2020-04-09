|
DERRICK (nee Turner) Joan Passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on Sunday, 5th April 2020. Beloved wife of Dudley (dec'd). Treasured sister & sister-inlaw of Peggy & Lionel Lewin (both dec'd), Meg & Dick Derrick (both dec'd) and Betty & Gerald Hughes and Glen Turner (dec'd), Lyle & Joyce Lucas (both dec'd), Gwen & Lance Glasson (both dec'd) and Bill Derrick (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beryl Post, Janice Manson, Ian & Von Derrick, Robyn Kennedy (dec'd) & David Brown, Leanne & Rod Rankin. Loving grandmother of Richard, Karinda (dec'd), Kylie, Daryl, Scott, Troy, Adam, Emma, Amy, Brendan, Derrick, Ashleigh, Jake, Andrew, James, Ashleigh, Mitchell (dec'd), Stephanie, Blake and Maddison. Cherished great-grandmother of her 21.5 great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private service to celebrate Joan Derrick's life will be held on Thursday, 9th April 2020, commencing at 2:00pm.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the celebration of Joan's life via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on:
(02) 6921 4913.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020