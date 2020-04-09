Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
via livestream at: www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
1930 - 2020
Joan DERRICK Notice
DERRICK (nee Turner) Joan Passed away peacefully at home in the care of her loving family on Sunday, 5th April 2020. Beloved wife of Dudley (dec'd). Treasured sister & sister-inlaw of Peggy & Lionel Lewin (both dec'd), Meg & Dick Derrick (both dec'd) and Betty & Gerald Hughes and Glen Turner (dec'd), Lyle & Joyce Lucas (both dec'd), Gwen & Lance Glasson (both dec'd) and Bill Derrick (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Beryl Post, Janice Manson, Ian & Von Derrick, Robyn Kennedy (dec'd) & David Brown, Leanne & Rod Rankin. Loving grandmother of Richard, Karinda (dec'd), Kylie, Daryl, Scott, Troy, Adam, Emma, Amy, Brendan, Derrick, Ashleigh, Jake, Andrew, James, Ashleigh, Mitchell (dec'd), Stephanie, Blake and Maddison. Cherished great-grandmother of her 21.5 great-grandchildren. Aged 89 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A private service to celebrate Joan Derrick's life will be held on Thursday, 9th April 2020, commencing at 2:00pm.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the celebration of Joan's life via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on:

(02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 9, 2020
