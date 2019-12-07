Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Kooringal Stud
Harefield Road
Joan Elizabeth LAMONT


1925 - 2019
Joan Elizabeth LAMONT Notice
LAMONT (Balston) Joan Elizabeth Died peacefully at home, on Thursday, 5th December 2019. Beloved wife of Colin (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of David & Annette, Ian, Pamela & Terry Vincent and Stuart & Penny. Cherished Granny and Great-Granny to her many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.





A Memorial Service to Celebrate Joan Lamont's life will be held at Kooringal Stud, Harefield Road, on Tuesday, 10th December 2019, commencing at 2:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019
