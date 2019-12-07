|
LAMONT (Balston) Joan Elizabeth Died peacefully at home, on Thursday, 5th December 2019. Beloved wife of Colin (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of David & Annette, Ian, Pamela & Terry Vincent and Stuart & Penny. Cherished Granny and Great-Granny to her many grandchildren & great-grandchildren. Aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Memorial Service to Celebrate Joan Lamont's life will be held at Kooringal Stud, Harefield Road, on Tuesday, 10th December 2019, commencing at 2:30pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019