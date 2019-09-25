|
|
EVERY (Johnson) Joan Passed away peacefully at Calvary Health Care, Kogarah on Thursday, 19th September 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Loving sister of Jean Wiseman, Stanley (Jack) (dec'd), Dorothy Stevens (dec'd), Roger (dec'd) and Tom. Cherished aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 27th September 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Australian Cancer Research Foundation at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019