Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan EVERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan EVERY


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Joan EVERY Notice
EVERY (Johnson) Joan Passed away peacefully at Calvary Health Care, Kogarah on Thursday, 19th September 2019, of Wagga Wagga. Loving sister of Jean Wiseman, Stanley (Jack) (dec'd), Dorothy Stevens (dec'd), Roger (dec'd) and Tom. Cherished aunty of her many nieces and nephews. Aged 94 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service to celebrate Joan's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 27th September 2019. Following the service commencing at 2:00pm the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Australian Cancer Research Foundation at the Chapel.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.