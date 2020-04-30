Home

Joan Margaret COLVIN


1928 - 2020
Joan Margaret COLVIN Notice
COLVIN Joan Margaret Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Sunday 26th April 2020. Dearly beloved wife of Fred (dec'd). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Phillip and Bev, Annette (dec'd) and John Choice, Kevin (dec'd) and Julie, Gary and Karen, Sheryl and Chris Hackett, Ray and Summa, Tracey and Peter Gregurke. Much loved and treasured Nana of 22 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Aged 92 years.



'Loved and remembered always

- resting in God's care.'





The family wish to thank the Staff at Gumleigh Gardens for their wonderful care of Mum during her time there.



Prayers for the Repose of Joan's Soul will be held on Monday 4th May 2020 at 11.00am. Relatives and friends are invited to watch the service via livestream:

https://waggafunerals.com.au/JoanColvin



To have your condolences recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call us on 69254444 or email [email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 30, 2020
